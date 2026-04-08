Want to swim longer and faster? Most swimmers think distance freestyle is all about pacing. But the real secret lies in the science—specifically how you move through the water. In this video, I’m breaking down 6 advanced, science-backed tips to help you improve endurance, boost efficiency, and hold your form all the way through your race. Whether you’re training for a triathlon, the 1650, or just trying to build lasting swim fitness, these strategies will help you train smarter and perform better. These strategies are based on proven principles of human performance- helping you understand how to design your training more effectively, monitor fatigue, and structure your week to support real, sustainable progress.
The Science of Distance Freestyle: 6 Tips to Swim Longer and Faster | Kaitlin Frehling
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