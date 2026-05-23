Swimmer's Daily

Swimming Lessons Critical, Says Coroner, After Drowning Deaths of Mother and Son | CTV News

by

rokur
in ,

A Quebec coroner is emphasizing the importance of swimming lessons in a report into the drownings of a mother and her three-year-old son.

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