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How To Swim Faster: 4 Essential Freestyle Drills | Global Triathlon Network

by

rokur
in

Swimming faster isn’t just about grinding out endless lengths. In fact, one of the best ways to level up your speed is to slow things down and sharpen your technique.

In this video, we break down four simple swim drills that can help triathletes and swimmers of all abilities build a longer, smoother, and more efficient stroke.

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