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Bodies of Missing Italian Divers Found in Maldives | BBC News

by

rokur
in ,

The bodies of all five divers who died in the Maldives last week have now been found, officials have confirmed.

The Italians were found inside a 60-metre-deep (197ft) cave in Vaavu Atoll by a joint team of highly trained Finnish and Maldivian divers, the officials said.

The body of the fifth Italian diver, a member of the group, had already been recovered shortly after Thursday’s accident.

A Maldivian rescue diver also died on Saturday while searching for the bodies of the group.

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