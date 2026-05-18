Swimmer's Daily

Maldives Military Diver Dies Searching for Bodies of 4 Italians in an Underwater Cave | ABC 7 Chicago

by

rokur
in ,

A Maldivian military diver died Saturday while searching for the bodies of four Italian divers believed to be deep inside an underwater cave.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.