Swimmer's Daily

The men’s team has won 51 straight national championships and the women’s team isn’t far behind at 47 championships, making this the longest such streak in college sports history.
Shaine Casas Just Went Six for Six in Westmont | The Swim Scribe
Shaine Casas had a DOMINANT showing at the Westmont stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series, over the course of the meet he went 6 for 6 in individual event wins while putting up some pretty notable times, so let’s take a look at his performance.
Cal Poly Cuts Swim and Dive Program Effective Immediately | KSBY News
After three years and three different head coaches and a year with multiple records set, the Cal Poly Swimming and Diving program was cut last Friday, March 7.
It was Friday morning when the men and women’s swim and dive programs were notified of a meeting between them and Cal Poly Athletic Director Don Oberhelman.
“We knew it wasn’t a good email to hear,” junior swimmer Jonathan Butler said.
It was then that the athletes and coaches found out their sport had been cut effective immediately.
U of M Swimmers Aim to Make a Splash on the National Stage | WCCO – CBS Minnesota
Three women on the University of Minnesota swim team are getting ready to represent their school at the NCAA championships.
SMU Swimmer Makes Waves, Following Father’s Legacy | CBS Texas
Jack Berube, son of Olympian Ryan Berube, talks to CBS Sports Texas about swimming on the same team his father once did.
Keep Your Kids Safe This Summer With an Infant Swim & Rescue Certified Instructor | Local 4 News WHBF
Watching this video may take your breath away. This is 11-month-old Dekkie learning to float on his own. He’s one of many kids learning how to survive if they fall into the water… Thanks to our next guest who is an Infant Swim & Rescue Certified Instructor…welcome to the show Caitlyn Gustafson.
Officer Saves 12-Year-Old From Drowning in Hotel Pool | Dayton 24/7
An officer’s knowledge of CPR and quick action saved the life of a child who nearly drowned in a hotel pool.
Local Olympian Olivia Smoliga Showcases Swimming Academy | NBC Chicago
Local Olympic medalist Oliva Smoliga spoke with NBC Chicago’s Alex Maragos about her swimming academy and Olympic career.
Summer McIntosh Dominated the Westmont Pro Swim Series | The Swim Scribe
The Canadian phenom was on FIRE during the first stop of the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series in Westmont, winning the 200 fly, 400 IM and 200 IM. In the process of winning events she also threw down some of the all time fastest swims EVER in these events.
