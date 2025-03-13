Swimmer's Daily

After three years and three different head coaches and a year with multiple records set, the Cal Poly Swimming and Diving program was cut last Friday, March 7.

It was Friday morning when the men and women’s swim and dive programs were notified of a meeting between them and Cal Poly Athletic Director Don Oberhelman.

“We knew it wasn’t a good email to hear,” junior swimmer Jonathan Butler said.

It was then that the athletes and coaches found out their sport had been cut effective immediately.

