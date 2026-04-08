Woman Saves Struggling Swimmer, Then Learns He’s a Double Murder Suspect | Local 12

A Florida woman rushed into the ocean to help a man struggling to swim, but after the rescue, she learned he was a double homicide suspect on the run.

The woman, who is only being identified as Belinda, told WBPF that she was near Riomar Beach on March 24 when she heard the man calling for help. She says she ran into the ocean and told him to get on his back to let the waves carry him.

“So, he got on his back, and he said, ‘I’m exhausted; I’m tired,’ and I said, ‘Do it! Get on your back and stay on your back. Let the waves carry you. You can do it, come on,’” Belinda said.