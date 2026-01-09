Swimming technique, endurance, and speed don’t fall apart because you’re “out of shape” — they fall apart when awareness breaks down. In this video, I explain what awareness actually means in swimming, why so many swimmers struggle with it, and how developing awareness is the fastest way to swim better, longer, and with more confidence. You’ll learn how awareness impacts breathing control, pacing, rhythm, body position, and endurance, especially in freestyle and distance swimming- and why the water exposes mistakes the moment you stop paying attention. I also break down how to train awareness in a practical, repeatable way so you can stay relaxed under fatigue, adjust before breakdown happens, and finally see progress without just adding more yardage. Whether you’re a beginner swimmer, triathlete, or masters swimmer looking to improve efficiency, pacing, and endurance, this video will help you understand why awareness is the foundation that everything else builds on.
The Most Underrated Skill in Swimming | Kaitlin Frehling
