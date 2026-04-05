The Smartest Way To Swim Faster For Longer (Science Explained) | Eetu Karvonen

I break down the smartest way to swim faster for longer using proven swimming science so I can improve swimming endurance and overall swimming efficiency in every session. I focus on dialing in swimming technique, improving swimming body position, and learning how to reduce drag swimming so every stroke counts.

I explain exactly how to swim faster by combining better swimming propulsion with smarter pacing strategies used in distance swimming, triathlon swimming, and open water swimming. I also show how tracking stroke count swimming helps me stay efficient and avoid wasted energy.

My approach includes structured aerobic swimming training, targeted strength training swimmers can use to boost power, and proper swimming recovery so I can train consistently without burnout. I also walk through how I build a swimming training plan using swimming periodization to peak at the right time.

Whether you’re into masters swimming, working on your freestyle swimming, or following guidance from swim coaching channels like global triathlon network, this method ties everything together so you can swim stronger, longer, and faster.