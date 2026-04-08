Swimmer's Daily

Why Am I Exhausted After Swimming 50m!? | Global Triathlon Network

by

rokur
in ,

Are you struggling to swim further than 50 meters? Often this doesn’t make any sense – you might be able to run for 2 hours or cycle for 4 hours. You’re fit. So why does 50m of swimming leave you totally exhausted?! Well, you’re not alone. And the answer may surprise you so keep watching!

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