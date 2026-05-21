Swimmer's Daily

Charges Against Olympic Swimmer and Wife Sensationally Dropped | 9 News Australia

by

rokur
in ,

Almost a decade after charges were laid, the long-running fraud case against former Olympic swimmer Neil Brooks and his wife Linda Brooks has been sensationally dropped.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.