Squad Energy (NCAA Men’s Edition) | Unfiltered Waters

In this episode of Unfiltered Waters, Katie Hoff and Elizabeth Beisel bring you the men’s edition of “Squad Energy,” sitting down with some of the biggest names in NCAA swimming, Josh Liendo (Florida), Ilya Kharun (Arizona State), Thomas Heilman (Virginia), and Jack Aikins (Virginia), just before the NCAA Championships.

From team traditions and pre-meet routines to trash talk, nerves, and what makes each program unique, this conversation dives into the mindset and culture behind some of the fastest swimmers in the world. You will hear about Florida’s grit, Arizona State’s brotherhood, and Virginia’s energy driven culture, along with the pressure, excitement, and confidence that come with racing on the biggest stage in college swimming.