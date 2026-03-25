In this episode of Unfiltered Waters, Katie Hoff and Elizabeth Beisel break down the full Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championship preview from poolside at Georgia Tech—covering team projections, key storylines, and the races that could decide the meet. With Texas projected to lead, the real battle heats up behind them as Florida, Arizona State, Indiana, and Cal fight for second in one of the deepest fields in recent memory. The duo dives into the impact of the B final format changes, relay strategy, and how momentum from the women’s meet could carry into the men’s competition. From breakout freshmen to returning stars like Hubert Kos, Josh Liendo, and Ilya Kharun, this episode highlights who to watch, what to expect, and why this year’s NCAA meet could be one of the most competitive yet.
NCAA Men’s Swim & Dive: Who to Watch & Why | Unfiltered Waters
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