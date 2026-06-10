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Young Girl Missing After Mother, Children Swept Into Ocean in Laguna Beach | ABC7

by

rokur
in ,

A mother and her two children were swept away into the ocean in Laguna Beach as a powerful swell creates dangerous conditions across Southern California’s coastal areas. Bystanders rushed in to rescue two of them, but one of the children remains missing.

See ABC7

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