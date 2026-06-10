Swimmer's Daily

Kids Swim in Flooded Oakbank Street in Storm’s Aftermath | CTV News

by

rokur
in

Some Manitoba kids took a dip in their flooded street after a massive thunderstorm doused parts of the province in heavy rainfall

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