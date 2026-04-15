Swimmer's Daily

‘I Tried as Hard as I Could’: Man Who Tried to Save Drowning Victim Urges Safety | Hawaii News Now

by

rokur
in

Big Island police reported Mathen Jackson, 26, died after jumping into waters off Keauhou on Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.