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AI Lifeguard Saves Swimmer in North Brabant and Is Faster Than a Human | De Telegraaf

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rokur
in ,

Artificial intelligence is set to prevent drownings in swimming pools. At least, that is the fervent wish of the developers of the AI ​​lifeguard. The system works with cameras above the pool that continuously analyze the behavior of swimmers. As soon as someone exhibits abnormal behavior—for example, staying underwater for too long or no longer moving forward—an alarm goes off immediately. The AI ​​lifeguard was developed at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven and is now operational in 15 swimming pools in the Netherlands. Reporter Hein Keijser tests the system at the De Viergang Pijnacker swimming pool.

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