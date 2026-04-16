Swimmer's Daily

Jersey Teenager Challenges Adam Peaty With World-Class Times at Swimming Champs | ITV News Channel

by

rokur
in

The latest news, sport and weather from ITV News in the Channel Islands, including:

  • Filip Nowacki records the third-fastest 100m swim in the world this year

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