In this episode, Katie and Beisel sit down with 5x Olympic gold medalist and freestyle sprinting legend, Nathan Adrian! They chat about his thoughts on the upcoming NCAA swimming championships and reminisce about his college days at UC Berkeley. Nathan also shares a hilarious story involving Alana Blanchard’s trick for getting water out of your ear and opens up about his recent experience on the reality show “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” including a memorable boxing match with former NFL quarterback Cam Newton.
Men’s NCAA Preview (ft. Nathan Adrian) | Unfiltered Waters
