Babysitter Arrested in Drowning Death of 3-Year-Old: ‘There Was No Supervision’ | ABC 7 | LA First

A babysitter in Louisiana is facing charges in connection with the drowning death of a 3-year-old boy.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Joann Johnson, 37, has been booked into jail on one count of negligent homicide.

Authorities said Johnson’s arrest stems from a 911 call May 18 about a child drowning at a home.

Deputies and medical responders attempted lifesaving measures at the house before the boy was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. He did not survive.

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