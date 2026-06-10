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Harrowing Shark Attack in Florida Captured on Camera | NBC News

by

rokur
in ,

Off the Florida panhandle, a violent shark attack caught on camera left a man fighting for his life. Authorities say two staff members from a naval facility in Panama City went for a swim when the shark attacked one of them. NBC News’ Steve Patterson has more.

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