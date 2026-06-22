What It’s Really Like Being Recruited by Top Swim Programs | Campbell McKean

A few years ago, June 15th completely changed my swimming career. In this video, I break down my entire recruiting experience and everything I learned from the process.

We talk about where I was before June 15th, what happened on June 15th itself, phone calls with coaches, official visits, my recruiting timeline, and some advice for anyone hoping to swim in college.

Hopefully this gives some insight into what D1 swimming recruiting actually looks like and helps anyone preparing to go through it themselves.