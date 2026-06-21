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California Woman Lives to Tell Story After Surviving Sneaker Wave, Urges Caution Along Coast | ABC7 News Bay Area

by

rokur
in , ,

“It just swallowed me.” A Pacifica, California fisherwoman says she’s “lucky to be alive” after being swept into the ocean by a sneaker wave during dangerous surf conditions.

She estimates she was dragged roughly 30 feet from shore and feared she might not survive.

Now, she’s urging others to be cautious along the coast.

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