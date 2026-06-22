Swimmer's Daily

How Extreme E. Coli Closed 5 Major Vancouver Swimming Spots | CBC British Columbia

by

rokur
in ,

E. coli levels have spiked to over four times the safe limit at five Vancouver beaches: Sunset Beach, Third Beach, English Bay, Kits Point and Trout Lake. Gregary Ford, vice-president of water-monitoring non-profit Swim Drink Fish, said aging sewer infrastructure, urban wildlife and warming waters all contribute to these bacteria spikes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.