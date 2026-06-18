Swimmer's Daily

Swim School Manager Accused of Assaulting 16-Year-Old Lifeguard | NBC10 Philadelphia

by

rokur
in ,

Todd Hill, 46, allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old multiple times at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. NBC10’s Jacqueline London has the story.

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