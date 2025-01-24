Swimmer's Daily

Former Brookline Lifeguard and Swim Coach Accused of Asking Children to Send Him Nude Photos | CBS Boston

by

rokur
in ,

A former lifeguard and swimming coach in Brookline, Massachusetts was arrested at his home on Thursday, accused of recruiting children as young as 10 years old to produce and send him child pornography. WBZ-TV’s Beth Germano reports.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.