The 18 Year Old Saving American Breaststroke | The Swim Scribe

Going into the 2025 US Worlds Trials there were some concerns about the United States Men’s roster, there were a LOT of big names that were going to be absent this year and no OBVIOUS answer as to who would fill those holes going into the meet.

One of the most notable absences was the ENTIRE 400 medley relay from Paris, while butterfly and freestyle seemed like they would be easy enough to fill, and backstroke had some promising prospect breaststroke seemed completely up in the air.

But then we saw an INCREDIBLE breakout from 18 year old Campbell McKean, a swimmer that had to miss his high school graduation in order to attend the meet, who has now filled some big shoes as the top sprint breaststroker in the US right now.