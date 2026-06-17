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Child Suspected Drowned During Field Trip in Medicine Hat | CTV News

by

rokur
in

An 11-year-old boy has died in a suspected drowning while on a school field trip in Medicine Hat. The incident occurred at Echo Dale Regional Park.

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