Swimmer's Daily

Mom, Daughter Critically Injured by Sneaker Wave | ABC News

by

rokur
in , ,

ABC News’ Jaclyn Lee explains what beachgoers need to know about staying safe this summer and the hazards to watch for along the shoreline.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.