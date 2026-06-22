Terrifying Video Shows Shark Circling Surfer Near Seascape Beach

A California surfer cut his morning session short after drone footage appeared to capture a large shark circling him in the waters off Aptos.

The encounter happened near Seascape Beach at about 8:45 a.m. on June 10, when drone photographer Nick Bertocchini spotted the animal swimming around a surfer identified as Rex, according to KCRA3.

The footage shows the shark moving near the surfer, Rex, who sat on his board offshore.