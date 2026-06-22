A California surfer cut his morning session short after drone footage appeared to capture a large shark circling him in the waters off Aptos.
The encounter happened near Seascape Beach at about 8:45 a.m. on June 10, when drone photographer Nick Bertocchini spotted the animal swimming around a surfer identified as Rex, according to KCRA3.
The footage shows the shark moving near the surfer, Rex, who sat on his board offshore.
Terrifying Video Shows Shark Circling Surfer Near Seascape Beach
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