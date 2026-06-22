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Dollywood’s Splash Country to take part in World’s Largest Swimming Lesson during Water Safety Day | WVLT News

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rokur
in , ,

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson is a free 30-minute swim lesson in the Mountain Waves wave pool.

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