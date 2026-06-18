Swimmer's Daily

Ryan Murphy Continues Comeback With Strong 100M Backstroke | 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series Indianapolis | USA Swimming

by

rokur
in

Ryan Murphy wins Men’s 100M Backstroke at the 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis. Kaii Winkler and Adam Chaney take second and third.

Ryan Murphy returns for his second TYR Pro Swim Series since 2024 and delivers a strong 100M Backstroke victory. Stay tuned to see more from the Olympic champion!

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