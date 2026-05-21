Swimmer's Daily

Daniel Diehl vs. Ryan Murphy in 100M Backstroke | 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series Sacramento | USA Swimming

by

rokur
in

Daniel Diehl wins Men’s 100M Backstroke at the 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series in Sacramento. Ryan Murphy and Blake Tierney take second and third.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.