Regan Smith Strong Swim in 200m Backstroke Despite Losing Cap | 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont

Regan Smith wins Women’s 200M Backstroke at the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series in Westmont. Rhyan White and Madison Kryger take second and third.

