Swimmer's Daily

How Does He Do It? Cam McEvoy: 50m Free Edition | Australian Dolphins Swim Team

by

rokur
in

World record holder Cam McEvoy spills the beans on every metre of his 50m freestyle sprint at 2026 Aus Swimming Trials … and how he is going for the world record again soon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.