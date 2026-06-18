Swimmer's Daily

Iconic Paris Canal Opens to Swimmers as Residents Seek Ways to Cope With Heatwave | France 24

by

rokur
in

As France is bracing for another heatwave, Paris is allowing swimming in one of its canals so residents could cope with the heat. It will be the second spell of hot temperatures this year, after an unusually scorching week in May. Later in the summer, swimmers will also be able to cool off at designated points along the Seine River. FRANCE 24’s Emerald Maxwell tells us more from the canal.

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