Swimmer's Daily

Ryan Murphy Secures Victory in 50M Backstroke | 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series Sacramento | USA Swimming

by

rokur
in

Ryan Murphy wins Men’s 50M Backstroke at the 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series in Sacramento. Aiden Hayes and Daniel Diehl take second and third.

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