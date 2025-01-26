Sidestroke Swimming Tutorial | How to Master Combat Side Stroke | Dan Swim Coach

In this video, I’ll teach you how to swim sidestroke, also known as the combat side stroke, a versatile and energy-efficient sidestroke swimming technique commonly used in military and lifeguard training. Whether you’re preparing for a military test, a lifeguard test, or simply looking to improve your swimming skills beyond competitive swimming strokes, mastering the sidestroke technique is essential.

I’ll cover everything you need to know, from the correct body position and the scissors kick to perfecting your arm movements. Learn how to stay balanced, glide efficiently, and optimize your movements for better propulsion in the water.

Sidestroke swimming is not only practical for rescue and tactical purposes but is also safe for swimmers of all ages and skill levels. Ready to enhance your swimming skills? Watch the full video and take your swimming to the next level.

If you’re in NYC, book a class at my swim school to learn the combat sidestroke or other swimming strokes. Let’s dive in and get started!