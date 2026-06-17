‘It’s Unfathomable’: Parents Shaken After 9-Year-Old Dies in Potential Drowning at Swimrva Summer Camp

A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was pulled, unresponsive, from a Henrico County pool while he was participating in a SwimRVA summer camp on Monday.

The Henrico County Police Division said they were called to the area of N. Wilkinson Road for a medical emergency around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, June 15. There, they found the child unresponsive after he was removed from a pool. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Mother LaTaisha Johnson has identified the boy as 9-year-old King Overton.

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