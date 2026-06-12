Swimmer's Daily

Elderly Couple Saved From Sinking Car After Crashing Into A Pool | 10 News

by

rokur
in

An elderly couple who were rescued from their sinking car after a trip to the shops ended in their neighbour’s pool say the ordeal was like ‘something out of a movie.’

An almighty crash alerted residents to the unfolding emergency, as they raced to pluck the pair from the water.

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