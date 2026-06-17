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Video: Off-Duty Federal Agent Saves Child From Drowning in Pool in Pasco County | 10 Tampa Bay News

by

rokur
in ,

When a 6-year-old boy was seen floating unconscious in a pool last month in Pasco County, an off-duty federal agent jumped into action to save his life.

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