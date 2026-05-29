Would You Trade Your Legacy for Millions? Cam McEvoy Podcast | Durack Civil

Today’s guest is one of the most fascinating athletes in world sport.

Cam McEvoy is an Olympic gold medallist, world champion, and until very recently, the fastest man ever to swim 50 metres freestyle. But what makes his story remarkable isn’t just his success—it’s how he achieved it.

In a sport built on tradition, where generations of coaches preached more kilometres, more hours, and more suffering, Cam chose to question the system. He challenged decades of accepted thinking, rebuilt his approach from the ground up, and changed the sport in the process.

This conversation comes at a fascinating moment. Just days after his world record was broken by an athlete competing in the Enhanced Games, we explore the future of sport, performance enhancement, fatherhood, legacy, and what still drives him towards Brisbane 2032.

This is a conversation about conviction, curiosity, and having the courage to trust your own path when nobody else can see it.

This is Where the Map Ends, with Cam McEvoy.