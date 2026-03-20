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Cameron McEvoy Breaks 50m Freestyle World Record | 20.88 | The Swimsuit Guy

by

rokur
in ,

Cameron McEvoy has just broken the 50m freestyle world record, swimming an incredible 20.88 in the final at the China Open.

This is the full race footage — the fastest swims in history.

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