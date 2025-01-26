The Last Five Men’s 50m Freestyle Champions | Olympics

Swimmer's Daily

Dive into the history of the last five Olympic champions in the 50-meter freestyle! From Brazil’s César Cielo (2008) and France’s Florent Manaudou (2012) to the USA’s double dominance with Anthony Ervin (2016) and Caeleb Dressel (2021). Finally, Australia celebrated the new champion Cameron McEvoy in 2024. A thrilling recap of lightning-fast sprints, dramatic finals, and the stars who ruled the pool!

