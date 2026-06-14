Swimmer's Daily

Finding My Love for Competing Again | Molly Carlson

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rokur
in ,

After struggling with severe anxiety in 2025, I’m so proud of my choice to compete easier dives to re-find my joy and live for competing :)

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