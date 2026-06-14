Swimmer's Daily

Waterfall Wild Swim In The Yorkshire Dales | WGR

by

rokur
in

The founding members of WGR are back in our local national park of the Yorkshire Dales. In today’s video we go and search of one of the best wild swimming spots in the whole national park a waterfall called Kisdon Force to plunge in. Let’s go

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