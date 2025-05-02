Swimmer's Daily

Summer McIntosh Challenged to a Race by Professional Diver… It Went How You Would Expect | CBC Sports

by

rokur
in

Professional high diver Molly Carlson playfully requested a race with Olympic champion Summer McIntosh and the important thing was everyone had fun.

Molly also goes into how much of an icon Summer is without even knowing it.

