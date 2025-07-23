Swimmer's Daily

Cliff Diver Molly Carlson After Traumatic Slip During Red Bull Event | CBC Sports

rokur
Canadian cliff diver Molly Carlson spoke to us after a ‘near-death’ experience during competition in which she slipped off a 22m platform. The professional diver spoke to host Anastasia Bucsis about knowing what she did wrong, her amazement that her body ‘knew’ what to do, and how excited she is to compete for Canada in high diving at the world Aquatics championships beginning July 23rd.

