Swimmer's Daily

Molly Carlson | Unfiltered Waters

by

rokur
in

In this episode, Katie and Elizabeth sit down with Red Bull cliff diver and Brave Gang founder Molly Carlson. Molly shares how missing the Olympics became the best thing that ever happened to her, how she turned fear into fuel, and why bravery—not perfection—is now her mission. She opens up about mental health, body image, the wild world of high diving, and how vulnerability helped her build a global movement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.