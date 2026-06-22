Swimmer's Daily

Finals in Five: TYR Pro Swim Series Indianapolis Night Four | USA Swimming

by

rokur
in

Records continued to fall on the final night of the TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis. Watch all the finals in five minutes.

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